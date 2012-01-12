MUMBAI Jan 12 Sugar prices in India, the world's largest producer, rose for the second consecutive day on hopes the government might allow additional shipments in the next few days, analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.53 percent at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the sweetener rose 17 rupees to 2,817 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are hopeful that government may allow some additional sugar shipments keeping elections in Uttar Pradesh in mind. And this is also supporting the prices," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India has allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending on September 2012.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the output has been 7.6 million tonnes, up 1.1 million tonnes from a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has said.

* A lower-than-expected non-levy sugar quota for January has reduced the selling pressure on mills and has pushed up the prices in the spot market also, said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December, when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)