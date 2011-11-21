MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian sugar futures fell
more-than two percent on Monday after the government postponed a
meeting to decide over exports, though firmness in the spot
market helped them to recoup some losses before closing, dealers
said.
* India has again put off to Tuesday a meeting to consider
allowing a first tranche of sugar exports, government sources
said.
* "Market is seeking clarity over exports. It wants to know
how much the government will allow in first tranche and what it
thinks about total exports in the season," said Ashwini Bansod,
a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.34 percent lower at
2,940 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,916 rupees earlier
in the day. Sugar futures had risen over 8 percent since the
beginning of November.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety rose 0.41 percent to 2,971 ($56.96) per
100 kg.
* "Sugar rose in the past few days expecting the government
will allow exports of 1 million tonnes. But prices will fall if
it allows less than that in first tranche," said Ashok Jain,
president, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in
three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price
delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has
been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet
to agree over the cane price.
($1=52.16 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)