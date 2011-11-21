MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian sugar futures fell more-than two percent on Monday after the government postponed a meeting to decide over exports, though firmness in the spot market helped them to recoup some losses before closing, dealers said.

* India has again put off to Tuesday a meeting to consider allowing a first tranche of sugar exports, government sources said.

* "Market is seeking clarity over exports. It wants to know how much the government will allow in first tranche and what it thinks about total exports in the season," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.34 percent lower at 2,940 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,916 rupees earlier in the day. Sugar futures had risen over 8 percent since the beginning of November.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 0.41 percent to 2,971 ($56.96) per 100 kg.

* "Sugar rose in the past few days expecting the government will allow exports of 1 million tonnes. But prices will fall if it allows less than that in first tranche," said Ashok Jain, president, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet to agree over the cane price.

($1=52.16 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)