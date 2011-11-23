MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian sugar futures rose 3 percent on Wednesday morning after the government allowed exports of 1 million tonnes and decided to scrap stock limit for traders, analysts and dealers said.

The key December sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 3 percent higher at 3,035 rupees ($58.14) per 100 kg at 10:06 a.m.

India late on Tuesday decided to allow 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower. ($1=52.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)