MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian sugar futures closed up for the second straight day on Monday on hopes the government may allow further exports in the current season while spot prices fell on weak demand, dealers said.

* Last week, India allowed 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double the initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.26 percent up at 3,042 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.23 percent to 3,006 Indian rupees ($57.55) per 100 kg.

* "Traders are hopeful the government will allow additional exports as demanded by mills," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, at Angel Broking.

* Traders are also holding positions waiting for December non-levy quota, Khan said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 52.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)