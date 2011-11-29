MUMBAI Nov 29 India sugar futures fell on
Tuesday on profit taking after rising for two straight sesssions
and as traders were reluctant to take new positions eyeing
December non-levy quota.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.42 percent lower at
3,029 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than 10
percent since November 1.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety rose 24 rupees to 3,030 rupees ($58.31)
per 100 kg.
* "Sharp rise in prices could trim demand and we expect
further correction in sugar prices," said an analyst with SMC
Comtrade.
* Last week, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of
white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the
world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three
tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)