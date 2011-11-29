MUMBAI Nov 29 India sugar futures fell on Tuesday on profit taking after rising for two straight sesssions and as traders were reluctant to take new positions eyeing December non-levy quota.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.42 percent lower at 3,029 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than 10 percent since November 1.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 24 rupees to 3,030 rupees ($58.31) per 100 kg.

* "Sharp rise in prices could trim demand and we expect further correction in sugar prices," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Last week, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)