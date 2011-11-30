MUMBAI Nov 30 Sugar prices in India, both
in futures and spot markets, fell on talks of
higher-than-expected December non-levy quota.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The government had released 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy
sugar quota for November, and traders were expecting lower quota
for December on subdued demand, as festival season has ended.
* "There were talks, indicating that the December quota
could be 1.7 million tonnes, same as last month but higher than
what we were expecting," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.89 percent lower at
3,002 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety fell 30 rupees to 3,000 Indian rupees
($57.66) per 100 kg.
* Last week, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of
white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the
world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.
* Industry was expecting notification on sugar export in
November but it hasn't come and it is impacting sentiment also,
said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three
tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
($1 = 52.0250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)