MUMBAI Nov 30 Sugar prices in India, both in futures and spot markets, fell on talks of higher-than-expected December non-levy quota.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The government had released 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy sugar quota for November, and traders were expecting lower quota for December on subdued demand, as festival season has ended.

* "There were talks, indicating that the December quota could be 1.7 million tonnes, same as last month but higher than what we were expecting," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.89 percent lower at 3,002 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 30 rupees to 3,000 Indian rupees ($57.66) per 100 kg.

* Last week, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* Industry was expecting notification on sugar export in November but it hasn't come and it is impacting sentiment also, said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 52.0250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)