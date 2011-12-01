MUMBAI Dec 1 India's sugar futures wiped off early losses and ended higher on Thursday on hopes of early notification of the recently-announced 1 million tonnes export, analyst said.

* Last month, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* "Traders are hoping that the government will soon come with the official notification, which could allow them to take benefit of higher international prices," said an analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.26 percent higher at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur, a key spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 8 rupees to 2,992 rupees ($57.3) per 100 kg.

* India's federal government has made available 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for December, at the same level they did last month, a government statement said on Thursday.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 52.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)