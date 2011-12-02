MUMBAI Dec 2 India's sugar futures edged
lower on Friday on subdued demand, higher December non-levy
quota and a delay in notification of the recently-announced 1
million tonnes export, analyst said.
* Last month, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of
white sugar exports, double than initial expectations from the
world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.
* "Traders were hoping that the government would come with
the official notification but it didn't come and that has doused
the sentiment," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* India's federal government has made available 1.7 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar for December, higher than industry's
expectation which is also putting pressure on prices, a trader
said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.56 percent down at
2,993 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur, a key spot market in top producing
Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 33 rupees to
3,025 Indian rupees ($58.78) per 100 kg.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three
tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 =
52.2050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 51.4650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)