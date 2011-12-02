MUMBAI Dec 2 India's sugar futures edged lower on Friday on subdued demand, higher December non-levy quota and a delay in notification of the recently-announced 1 million tonnes export, analyst said.

* Last month, India decided to allow 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double than initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* "Traders were hoping that the government would come with the official notification but it didn't come and that has doused the sentiment," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India's federal government has made available 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for December, higher than industry's expectation which is also putting pressure on prices, a trader said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.56 percent down at 2,993 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur, a key spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 33 rupees to 3,025 Indian rupees ($58.78) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 52.2050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 51.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)