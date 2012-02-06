MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Monday on lacklustre consumer demand, while expectations the government will decide to allow further exports prevented sharp fall in the prices, dealers said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.13 percent to 2,936 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices were nearly flat at 2,854.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Traders are expecting some policy decision on sugar on Tuesday, which is preventing prices from going down though demand is still weak," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Indian authorities are likely to approve a further 1 million tonnes of sugar exports at a meeting on Tuesday, traders attending a sugar industry conference in Dubai said.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer and second-biggest producer behind Brazil, has so far allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the year beginning in October.

* India will let millers sell 1.4 million tonnes in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website said on Friday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)