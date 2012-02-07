MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian sugar futures rose ahead of news that the government will allow additional sugar exports in the current season, analysts said.

* After market close, the government allowed unrestricted exports of one million tonnes of white sugar in line with industry expectations in the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener.

* "Besides hopes of the government decision allowing sugar exports and decontrolling of the sector, reports of lower global output in the next season also supported the price," said Nalini Rao, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Consultancy Kingsman SA on Tuesday forecast a fall in global sugar surplus to 4.7 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 8.2 million in 2011/12, based on national crop years.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer and second-biggest producer behind Brazil, had already allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the year beginning in October.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.57 percent at 2,953 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar rose 10 rupees to 2,864 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India will let millers sell 1.4 million tonnes in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website said on Friday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)