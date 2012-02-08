MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday on profit taking after the recent run-up in prices and on fears of delay in the government notification allowing additional exports due to ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, analysts said.

* "Sugar prices are now down on profit taking though we expect prices to rise again on positive sentiment," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Traders fear that a delay in the notification could jeopardise their plans to take benefit of higher overseas prices, Narvekar said.

*Sugar futures have run-up about 3.5 percent in the last eleven sessions.

* India has decided to allow unrestricted exports of one million tonnes of sugar, a government source said on Tuesday, in line with industry expectations in the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil.

* The biggest consumer of sugar, India had earlier allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning in October and fresh exports had been on the cards for some time.

* The decision is subject to approval from the country's election watchdog, a requirement when polls are held so that government decisions are not seen as trying to influence voters.

* Elections, which will be staggered across seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, India's biggest cane producing state, started on Wednesday.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed up 0.95 percent at 2,925 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar fell 3 rupees to 2,861 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India will let millers sell 1.4 million tonnes in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website said on Friday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)