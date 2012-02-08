MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday on profit taking after the recent run-up in prices and
on fears of delay in the government notification allowing
additional exports due to ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh,
analysts said.
* "Sugar prices are now down on profit taking though we
expect prices to rise again on positive sentiment," said Vedika
Narvekar, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Traders fear that a delay in the notification could
jeopardise their plans to take benefit of higher overseas
prices, Narvekar said.
*Sugar futures have run-up about 3.5 percent in the last
eleven sessions.
* India has decided to allow unrestricted exports of one
million tonnes of sugar, a government source said on Tuesday, in
line with industry expectations in the world's second-biggest
producer of the sweetener after Brazil.
* The biggest consumer of sugar, India had earlier allowed
mills to export 1 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning
in October and fresh exports had been on the cards for some
time.
* The decision is subject to approval from the country's
election watchdog, a requirement when polls are held so that
government decisions are not seen as trying to influence voters.
* Elections, which will be staggered across seven phases in
Uttar Pradesh, India's biggest cane producing state, started on
Wednesday.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed up 0.95
percent at 2,925 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar fell 3 rupees to 2,861 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India will let millers sell 1.4 million tonnes in the open
market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January,
government and industry sources said.
* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the
sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible,
a statement on the prime minister's website said on Friday.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)