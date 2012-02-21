MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday on low consumer demand amid higher supplies in spot markets and due to month-end selling pressure on mills, traders said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.55 percent at 2,863 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell by 26 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Mills are selling to meet liquidity crunch and they are also under pressure to exhaust February non-levy quota," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The government made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for this month.

* "Demand from consumers usually remains weak towards the end of month," Kuwadia.

* India is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months that started Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)