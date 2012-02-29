MUMBAI Feb 29 India has allowed millers
to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000
tonnes lower than the February allocation.
Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
The government also said another 210,000 tonnes, called levy
sugar, would be sold at subsidised prices through state-run
public distribution networks in March.
The non-levy quota of March includes 100,000 tonnes unsold
stocks of February.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)