MUMBAI Feb 29 India has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

The government also said another 210,000 tonnes, called levy sugar, would be sold at subsidised prices through state-run public distribution networks in March.

The non-levy quota of March includes 100,000 tonnes unsold stocks of February. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)