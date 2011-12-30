MUMBAI Dec 30 India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

The government sets the quantity of sugar that millers can sell each month to control sharp swings in prices and ensure adequate supplies for the country's 1.2 billion people.

The government also said late on Thursday another 216,000 tonnes, called levy sugar, would be sold at subsidised prices through state-run public distribution networks in January.

In December, millers were allowed to sell 1.7 million tonnes in the open market but the offtake fell short by 100,000 tonnes. The January quota includes the unsold stocks, the government said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)