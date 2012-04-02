(Repeats story issued on Saturday)

MUMBAI, March 31 India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from April to June in the open market, up 6 percent from the previous quarter, to meet increased demand in summer, a government statement said.

The quantity of non-levy, or free-sale sugar, that millers can sell on the open market is fixed by the federal government. The quota will now be decided every quarter, instead of monthly.

The sugar mills can sell and deliver not less than 25 percent of the quarterly quota each month. The remaining 25 percent can be sold at any time during the quarter.

Millers can also sell last month's carry over stock of 100,000 tonnes till April 15, a statement from the ministry of food and consumer affairs said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)