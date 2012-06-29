June 29 India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter, according to a government statement on Friday.

The quantity of non-levy, or free-sale sugar that millers can sell on the open market is fixed by the federal government.

The sugar mills can sell and deliver not less than 25 percent of the quarterly quota each month. The remaining 25 percent can be sold at any time during the quarter. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Jijo Jacob)