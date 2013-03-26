MUMBAI, March 26 India has allowed millers to sell 10.4 million tonnes of sugar from April to September in the open market, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The quantity of non-levy, or free-sale sugar that millers can sell on the open market is fixed by the federal government.

The South Asian country is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop year ending Sept. 30, versus its local demand of about 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)