MUMBAI Feb 1 India has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

The government sets the quantity of sugar that millers can sell each month to control sharp swings in prices and ensure adequate supplies for the country's 1.2 billion people.

In January, millers were allowed to sell 1.5 million tonnes in the open market but the offtake fell short by 150,000 tonnes. The February quota includes the unsold stocks, the sources said.

In February 2011, the government had made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)