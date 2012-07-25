NEW DELHI, July 25 The Indian government has converted 290,000 tonnes of unsold levy sugar into non-levy and asked mills to sell it before end-August, a government source told Reuters, as the food ministry tries to arrest rising prices of the sweetener.

Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis. Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for use in the public distribution system.

The unsold levy stocks of 270,000 tonnes from the 2009/10 season and 20,000 tonnes from the 2008/09 season have been converted into non-levy sugar, the source said.

The government has already allocated 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for the September quarter.

The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose to 3,395 rupees per 100 kg earlier this week, the highest level in more than 18 months. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jijo Jacob)