NEW DELHI, July 25 The Indian government has
converted 290,000 tonnes of unsold levy sugar into non-levy and
asked mills to sell it before end-August, a government source
told Reuters, as the food ministry tries to arrest rising prices
of the sweetener.
Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open
market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis. Levy sugar is the
quantity that mills sell at subsidised rates to the government
for use in the public distribution system.
The unsold levy stocks of 270,000 tonnes from the 2009/10
season and 20,000 tonnes from the 2008/09 season have been
converted into non-levy sugar, the source said.
The government has already allocated 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar for the September quarter.
The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose to 3,395 rupees per 100
kg earlier this week, the highest level in more than 18 months.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jijo Jacob)