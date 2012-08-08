NEW DELHI Aug 8 India on Wednesday released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter as it aims to rein in prices during the festive season.

The government has already allowed mills to sell 4.766 million tonnes in the current quarter and 400,000 tonnes will be over and above the previous allocation, a government statement said.

Sugar prices hit a multi-year high last week as the drought hurt cane crop in key growing areas. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)