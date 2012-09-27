MUMBAI, Sept 27 India has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, a government statement said on Thursday, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes as the country heads into the peak festive season.

Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

A majority of Indians will celebrate the Dussehra festival in October and Diwali in November.

The government has also released 396,000 tonnes of levy sugar for these two months.

Levy sugar is the quantity that mills sell at subsidised rates to the government for use in the public distribution system. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)