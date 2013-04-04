NEW DELHI, April 4 India will no longer force mills to sell sugar to the government at a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, as he detailed measures taken to reduce volatility in prices.

India, the world's biggest consumer and a leading producer of sugar, decided to remove curbs on supplies months after a top economic adviser recommended easing the restrictions that were placed partly to keep a lid on local prices and partly as a legacy of a planned economy where the state regulated most sectors.

Analysts have cited the tight regulations for sharp swings in output, leading to large-scale imports and exports every few years. India's frequent imports and exports can trigger volatility in global prices. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krishna N Das)