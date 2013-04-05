MUMBAI, April 5 Shares of India's sugar producers, including Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, surged on Friday after the government took steps to remove curbs on domestic sugar supplies.

India will no longer force mills to sell sugar to the government at a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday.

Shree Renuka shares jumped 10 percent as of 0346 GMT. Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd was up 10.6 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd was up 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)