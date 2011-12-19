MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian sugar futures
snapped a three-session falling streak on Monday on
short-covering, although low consumer demand and rising supplies
from mills weighed on prices in the physical market, dealers and
analysts said.
* Crushing operations are in full swing in all key producing
states leading to higher supplies from mills.
* The key January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed at 0.60
percent higher at 2,865 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In spot, activities were almost steady but the trend is
still weak because of poor demand and sufficient supply," said
Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety fell 15 rupees to 2,856 Indian rupees
($54.18) per 100 kg.
* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on
reduced buying from soft-drink makers.
* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers'
body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.
* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of
sugar so far in the 2011/12 year.
($1 = 52.7100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)