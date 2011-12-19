MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian sugar futures snapped a three-session falling streak on Monday on short-covering, although low consumer demand and rising supplies from mills weighed on prices in the physical market, dealers and analysts said.

* Crushing operations are in full swing in all key producing states leading to higher supplies from mills.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed at 0.60 percent higher at 2,865 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot, activities were almost steady but the trend is still weak because of poor demand and sufficient supply," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 15 rupees to 2,856 Indian rupees ($54.18) per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on reduced buying from soft-drink makers.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 year. ($1 = 52.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)