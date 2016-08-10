MUMBAI Aug 10 India's Maharashtra state is likely to see its sugar output fall 40 percent from a year ago to 5 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season starting Oct. 1, the top official of an industry body told Reuters on Wednesday.

The western Indian state has produced 8.4 million tonnes of sugar in the current season.

Lower production at the country's top producing state will pull down India's total output and could force it to import the sweetener.

Sugarcane area has fallen and yields are also likely to fall due to the drought, said Sanjeev Babar, managing director of Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation.

In the current season, 178 factories were operating, but the next season could see 30 to 40 factories shut due to cane scarcity, he said.