KARAD, India Dec 9 Sugar production in
Maharashtra state is likely to miss a target of 9.3 million
tonnes forecast in August by the government as cane yields are
lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit
India's surplus available for exports.
India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011
on the back of an anticipated record output of 9.3 million
tonnes in western Maharashtra state, the country's top producer.
The government has already allowed one million tonnes of
exports for the 2011/12 under Open General Licence (OGL), which
only imposes quantity restrictions on sales. It allowed 1.5
million tonnes of OGL exports in 2010/11.
The industry is now asking the government to allow
up to four million tonnes of exports this year, as it should
have enough surplus given domestic demand of about 22 million
tonnes and carry forward stocks of six million tonnes.
"We are witnessing lower yields as rainfall distribution was
uneven. This year the cane crop got the bulk of rainfall in a
short span, which wasn't good," said Mohan Patil, cane
development officer at Sahyadri co-operative mill based in
Satara district of the state.
"Besides, this year we have more ratoon crop for crushing
than last year. Yields from ratoon crop are lower, which will
pull down overall yields," Patil said.
Ratoon is the root stub of cane after the first harvest that
remains in the ground to grow again for a second harvest.
"We had forecast cane production based on the planted area
and assuming yields will remain at last year's level. From
initial reports it seems yields will be lower than last year,"
said an official at the state's Sugar Commissioner's office.
Vijay Singhal, sugar commissioner of the state, said in
August that Maharashtra was likely to produce 82.5 million
tonnes of cane.
Two sugar mill owners told Reuters this week that the state
is likely to produce less than 80 million tonnes of cane.
"Sugar recovery rate this year is better. It will compensate
some of the drop in sugar output incurred due to lower cane
yields," the official at the sugar commissioner's office said.
Sugar output forecasts have often been proved wrong in
India, the world's second-biggest producer after Brazil. In
2008/09, millers initially forecast an output of 22 million
tonnes but the country finally produced about 15 million tonnes.
"Fears of a downward revision in production are not good for
exports. It will prompt the government to wait (on a) second
tranche of exports despite having good stocks," said a Mumbai
based sector analyst with an overseas bank.
Between October and November Maharashtra produced 880,000
tonnes, down from 936,000 million tonnes a year earlier, the
Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said in a
statement earlier this month.
