MUMBAI Jan 2 Sugar output from India's Maharashtra state, top producer of the sweetener in the country, was 18.8 percent higher on year in the first three months of 2011/12 crushing season that started on Oct. 1, an industry official said.

The increase in production is because of higher sugar recovery rate and an increase in the number of mills that are operational this year, said the official, who declined to be named.

Millers in the state produced 2.75 million tonnes of sugar by Dec. 31 after crushing 26.57 million tonnes cane, said the official with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Foundation. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)