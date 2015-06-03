PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI, June 3 India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to start the 2015/16 marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 10.3 million tonnes, up 37 percent from the current year, an industry body said on Wednesday.
The world's second-biggest sugar producer is likely to export mere 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes of the sweetener in the current season ending September despite producing nearly 28 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.
Mills have managed to export 558,000 tonne sugar so far in the current season and are struggling to export more as global prices drop to the lowest since 2009, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Platinum off near 4-month lows hit in prior session (Adds comment, updates prices)