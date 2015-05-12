MUMBAI May 12 India's biggest sugar producing state, Maharashtra, approved a subsidy of 1,000 Indian rupees ($15.6) per tonne for raw sugar exports, a senior state government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The state cabinet approved the incentive for the raw sugar produced in the 2014/15 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, the government source, who declined to be named, said.

Maharashtra accounts for most of the raw sugar produced in India, the world's second-biggest producer and largest consumer.

In February, the federal government decided to give mills a subsidy of 4,000 rupees a tonne for exports of up to 1.4 million tonnes of raw sugar, an incentive some traders said may be too little as global prices remain weak with large supplies from top producer Brazil set to flood the market soon. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)