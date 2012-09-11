(Adds quotes, details)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 For a third year in a row, India is likely to produce more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Tuesday.

The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener is likely to produce 24.5 million tonnes of sugar in the year to September 2013, outstripping domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes, government sources said.

India produced about 26 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 year, but next year output is set to drop despite higher acreage after key cane growing areas received poor rainfall.

"We are likely to produce enough sugar to meet demand and perhaps will have a small quantity of exportable surplus," Thomas told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The world's second biggest sugar producer has exported 3.3 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current year, which ends in September.

Indian dealers are not signing fresh export contracts as prices at home are much higher than overseas, forcing some mills to even cancel contracts signed earlier this year.

An expert panel set up in January to study the lifting of sugar sector curbs will soon submit its report, Thomas added.

"The Rangarajan committee on sugar decontrol has finalised the report. It will submit the report very soon to the Prime Minister," Thomas said.

New Delhi, keen to keep prices in check in the nation of more than 1.2 billion people, currently sets the price mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output, called levy sugar, at a big discount, for its welfare schemes.

The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in the open market and at times sets limits on the stocks large buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say lead to a cycle of boom and scarcity.

Sugar mills in India have repeatedly asked the government to lift restrictions, saying that yo-yoing output forces the country to import and export every two to three years. (Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)