NEW DELHI Feb 18 India's farm ministry favours raising by 1.50 rupees ($0.03) per kg the tax on sugar production, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

"We are endorsing the food ministry's proposal on this (sugar production tax)," Pawar said.

The current tax on sugar production in India, the world's top sugar consumer and biggest producer after Brazil, is around 0.71 rupees per kg.

($1 = 54.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta, editing by Anurag Kotoky)