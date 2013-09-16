(Recasts, adds quotes)

* India's 13/14 sugar output seen at 25 mln T - ISMA

* India needs to export at least 2 mln T in 13/14- ISMA

* Indonesia, Mideast demand may absorb Indian surplus - Kingsman

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, senior industry officials said on Monday.

With a surplus seen in the world market and domestic output likely to exceed demand by at least 2 million tonnes in the next season, the world's largest consumer will have to find new avenues to absorb the extra sweetener or global prices will fall further.

"We need to export about 2 million tonnes of sugar next year to reduce a lot of stocks that the mills are stuck with," said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

On Monday, ISMA revised up India's sugar output in the next season to 25 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes after heavy monsoon rains helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop.

India typically uses around 23 million tonnes annually. The 2013/14 season will be the fourth straight year of surplus production in India, which is also the world's second-largest producer after Brazil.

"Good rains in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka state have increased cane yields leading to the revision in the production estimate for next year," said Verma on the sidelines of a Kingsman sugar conference in the Indian capital.

India's Oct. 1 carryover stock of sugar may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier, ISMA estimated.

India has been exporting small amounts of sugar in recent years after a severe drought in 2009 forced the South Asian nation to turn to imports, sending global prices to their highest in decades.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Simbhaoli Sugars are among sugar mills in India.

Jonathan Kingsman, the head of agriculture for data and information provider Platts, told Reuters India may export 1 million to 3 million tonnes of sugar in the new season, with demand likely to come from Indonesia and the Middle East.

"Indonesia's economy is doing very well, overall consumption is rising and there is more demand for processed food, making it a very big market now," said Kingsman.

Kingsman gave no estimates for exports in the current crop year ending September, but ISMA on Monday expected exports to be around 300,000 tonnes for the year.

New refineries are coming up in Indonesia and the Middle East, giving India an opportunity to tap the demand in these emerging markets, said Kingsman.

Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Bahrain and Egypt would also turn to India for raw sugar, he added.

Consumption in Indonesia is forecast to rise around 12 percent to 5.7 million tonnes this year as it develops a taste for sweet snacks, according to the Indonesian Sugar Refineries Association, which groups 11 private millers.

Global sugar prices plunged to their weakest in three years to below 16 U.S. cents a pound in July due to the prospect of a bumper crop in Brazil and rising production elsewhere.

Prices have since recovered somewhat to around 17 cents after several industry groups trimmed their surplus forecasts, but dealers say gains may be capped by the fact that surplus will still exceed demand anyway.

On Friday, Kingsman projected that the global sugar surplus would more than halve to 4.45 million tonnes in 2013/14 from 10.7 million tonnes in 2012/13.

While demand from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and East Africa could help reduce India's stocks, China is likely to be a tough market to crack, said Kingsman.

"There is a big question mark over imports by China which has so far imported about 2.7 million tonnes from Brazil," said Kingsman, adding that the world's second-largest consumer after India is well-stocked.

But cheaper sugar has also led to a rise in demand for imports, which could trigger a stronger rebound in global prices.

"These bulls believe that prices in New York will touch 18 cents per lb in 2014," Kingsman said, referring to a level last seen in April this year. (Editing by Lewa Pardomuan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)