FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uttar Pradesh raises 2017/18 cane price by 3.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Business stresses in PM Modi's backyard spur bank rescue
Economy
Business stresses in PM Modi's backyard spur bank rescue
Catalonia's leader rules out snap election, crisis deepens
WORLD
Catalonia's leader rules out snap election, crisis deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 27, 2017 / 4:14 AM / in 16 minutes

Uttar Pradesh raises 2017/18 cane price by 3.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest sugar producing state, has raised the price mills must pay for the new crop by 3.3 percent, a state government source said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the flow of sugar inside the Gandavi sugar factory, 165 km (102 miles) south of Ahmedabad, India, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The state raised the cane price to 315 rupees ($4.85) per 100 kg for the crop year that began this month, up from 305 rupees in the previous year, the state official, who declined to be named because he isn’t authorised to speak with media, told Reuters by telephone.

The central government has kept the 2017/18 cane floor price at 255 rupees per 100 kg.

Although the centre fixes the cane price every year, some state governments such as Uttar Pradesh invariably raise the rate to court farmers, which is a large voting bloc.($1 = 65.00 rupees)

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.