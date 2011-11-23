(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click here)

BANGALORE, Nov 23 (Reuters)- India's ABB Ltd, a unit of Swiss engineering group ABB, sees continued growth in order inflows despite early-stage projects getting a little delayed, a top executive of the company said on Wednesday.

"In the long cycle business, typically the decision making takes a long time and we are at the end of the chain. Even though there might be a general slowdown, we still see a fairly robust need for our portion of infrastructure projects," Bazmi Husain, managing director of ABB India, told the Reuters India Investment Summit in Bangalore.

ABB's Indian unit, currently valued by the market at $2.58 billion, makes power equipment and provides automation.

The company has no plans to delist in India, Husain said.