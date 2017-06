India's growth has slowed from its once-scorching pace as persistent inflation, rising interest rates, a spate of distracting corruption scandals and global uncertainty all weigh on sentiment in Asia's third-largest economy.

Top company executives and investors discussed the opportunities and challenges of returning India towards its desired growth path during closed interviews at this year's Reuters India Investment Summit, Nov. 21-23.

