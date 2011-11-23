(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
here)
(Adds details, share movement)
* In advanced discussions with potential partners: Biocon MD
* Declines to name potential partners
* Says INSUPen sales above its forecast
* Says Syngene IPO on track
By Anand Basu and Jochelle Mendonca
BANGALORE Nov 23 Biocon Ltd, India's
largest listed biotechnology company, expects to find a
deep-pocketed global partner for its experimental oral insulin
pill by end-March, its top executive said on
Wednesday .
"We are in advanced discussions with potential
partners," Biocon's Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told
the Reuters India Investment Summit in Bangalore.
However, Mazumdar-Shaw, listed by Forbes magazine as one of
the 100 most powerful women in the world, declined to name them.
In January, Biocon had said it was looking for a partner
after its oral insulin, IN-105, failed to meet the main goal of
an Indian late-stage trial in patients with type-2 diabetes.
Currently, there are no insulin tablets available and
patients with diabetes who need insulin -- a naturally occurring
protein that controls blood sugar -- must inject it.
"We know it (IN-105) works, but we have also made some
mistakes on the protocol design," said Mazumdar-Shaw, blaming
the trial design for the disappointing late-stage results.
She does not expect "a normal high upfront licensing kind of
deal," as the company still needs to prove the efficacy of the
drug to the potential partner.
Analysts expect bigger players like Novo Nordisk
and Eli Lilly and Co to partner the drug by the end of
March 2012.
Media reports suggest even Pfizer, whose inhaled
insulin Exubera was withdrawn due to poor sales, has shown
interest in partnering the drug.
Last year, Bangalore-based Biocon signed a deal with Pfizer
to make insulin drugs, which the world's largest pharma company
would sell globally.
The size of India's insulin market, which was $147 million
in 2010, is expected to grow three-fold by 2015, according to
market research firm IMARC Group.
PEN DRIVE
The company, which has a 5 percent share in the domestic
insulin market dominated by Abbott Laboratories
, is also betting on its recently launched reusable
insulin delivery device INSUPen.
"It (INSUPen sales) has not just met our forecast but it
(has) exceeded our forecast," said Mazumdar-Shaw, who founded
Biocon in 1978 in her garage.
She, however, warned about competitors possibly cutting
prices.
Biocon's INSUPen, which costs about 675 indian rupees, is
competing against cheaper pens that are available in the market
for 410-450 rupees and with costlier devices sold by Novo
Nordisk that cost above 1,000 rupees.
The company claims that users of INSUPen will save
1,200-1,500 rupees on refills, compared with competitors'
products.
Mazumdar-Shaw also said Biocon's contract research
organisation (CRO), Syngene, is on track to go public in the
next 16 months.
Syngene, started in 1984, has research capabilities in
synthetic chemistry and molecular biology for early-stage drug
discovery and development, a booming business at a time when
large pharmaceutical companies are paring back their in-house
research departments to cut costs.
Biocon shares closed down 5 percent at 305.20 rupees on
Wednesday on the National stock exchange. Since Jan. 31, they
have fallen about 10 percent, underperforming the wider CNX
Pharma Index as the company struggles to find an
oral insulin partner.
(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/)
(For more on the Reuters India Investment Summit, see
)
(Reporting by Anand Basu, Jochelle Mendonca, Aftab Ahmed in
Bangalore and Himank Sharma; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila,
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)