BANGALORE Nov 23 Biocon Ltd, India's largest listed biotechnology company, expects to find a deep-pocketed global partner for its experimental oral insulin pill by end-March, its top executive said on Wednesday .

"We are in advanced discussions with potential partners," Biocon's Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told the Reuters India Investment Summit in Bangalore.

In January, Biocon had said it was looking for a partner after its oral insulin, IN-105, failed to meet the main goal of an Indian late-stage trial in patients with type-2 diabetes.

Mazumdar-Shaw, however, declined to name any potential partners.

She also said the planned IPO of its contract research organisation, Syngene, was on track.

