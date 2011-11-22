(Repeats story issued on Monday with new tag)
MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters)- As the developed world struggles,
home-grown challenges are preventing India from grabbing a
larger share of global growth, executives told the Reuters India
Investment Summit.
Economists in recent days have downgraded their outlook for
Asia's third-largest economy, with some making deep cuts in
their growth forecasts to below 7 percent for the fiscal year
that will start in April.
A slowdown in capital spending growth is keeping a lid on
the potential of the economy.
"Where others are struggling to get any demand, we could be
better placed," Ajay Piramal, the billionaire chairman of the
diversified Piramal Group, which has holdings in
pharmaceuticals, glass and real estate, told the Summit.
"India actually has internal demand and therefore this is
the time in the sun, if I may say, for India, and therefore we
must not lose the opportunity," he said.
"That is where I feel there is a sense of frustration, that
if we did more we can establish ourselves in the world economy
in a stronger position," he said.
India has been beset by policy gridlock over the past year
as a spree of corruption scandals has put the government on the
back foot, slowing reforms. Big-ticket projects have been
delayed awaiting environmental clearances or access to coal.
Rising interest rates, high inflation and worsening global
conditions are also dragging down near-term business sentiment
in India.
Top Indian engineering firm Larsen & Toubro is
stepping up its business overseas as a hedge against uncertainty
in India, where half the expected $100 billion potential
opportunity for his company this year has been deferred, Chief
Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman told the Summit.
"The world is virtually on its knees. This is an opportunity
for you to announce yourself, that what you did in the IT space
was not an aberration, that you have the engineering skills,
manufacturing skills, and an opportunity to...strengthen the
country for a long time to come," he said.
"You cannot mess up with this opportunity...because there
will be a third country that will come up and do all this, and
better...It is disheartening at the moment," he said.
CAPEX CUTBACKS
Macquarie expects gross fixed capital formation growth in
India to slow to 4.2 percent in the current fiscal year from 8.6
percent last year, far below the double-digits clocked in the
years before the global financial crisis in 2008.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday cut its economic growth
estimate for the fiscal year ending in March to 7.1 percent from
7.3 percent, and slashed its outlook for the following year to
6.9 percent from 7.9 percent.
India's economy grew 8.5 percent last year.
The central bank's 13 interest rate increases since March
2010 have eroded demand in credit-sensitive sectors as well as
investment, but have not managed to curb inflation that remains
near double-digits. Monetary policy can do little to address
structural bottlenecks in the economy.
Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday that while the
government's recent approval of three major infrastructure
projects is a step in the right direction, it needs to spur
private investment.
"In this cycle, reviving growth will be possible only with a
push to capex," Morgan Stanley wrote.
"A further boost to domestic consumption through monetary
and fiscal easing in the face of capacity constraints and
already high inflation would only intensify the inflation
problem. Hence, the government needs to push private investment
to revive growth this time," it said.
MVS Seshagiri Rao, chief financial officer of JSW Steel
, India's No. 3 steelmaker, said that even though the
company will cut capital spending this fiscal year by as much as
half due to an interim mining ban in a southern state, policy
initiatives are headed in the right direction.
He cited new manufacturing, mining and land acquisition
policies as positive moves, and noted that the company has no
plans to scale back on any of its projects.
"As long as demand is strong, consumption is strong in
India, investment cycle slowdown only will reduce our GDP growth
from 9 percent to maybe six-and-a-half or seven-and-a-half, that
range, but it is not going to structurally change the overall
situation," he told the Summit.
