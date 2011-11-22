(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
MUMBAI Nov 22 Citigroup expects to boost
its loans and deposits growth in India by about a fifth in each
of the next two years, its India head said, as the U.S. bank
enhances its focus on emerging markets.
The bank is "comfortable" with its asset quality in India
and has not slowed down lending activity, Pramit Jhaveri said,
amid concerns that a series of recent interest rate hikes would
result in corporate and consumer loan defaults.
Citigroup global Chief Executive Vikram Pandit is trying to
turn the bank around after the financial crisis by focusing on
emerging markets, where economies are still growing relatively
quickly.
"India is amongst the top five or six emerging markets that
is expected to contribute to this growth going forward,"
Jhaveri, a 24-year Citi veteran who became the head of its India
operations last year, told the Reuters India Investment Summit.
The bank, one of the top three foreign commercial banks in
India along with Standard Chartered and HSBC,
operates across businesses including corporate and investment
banking, and wealth management in the country.
