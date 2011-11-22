(Corrects attribution of quote in paragraph 2 to CFO Gordon Coburn, not Chief Strategist Malcolm Frank)

Nov 22 Cognizant Technology Solutions expects revenue from Europe to be significantly higher in coming years, as businesses look to cut costs and outsource more amid increasing uncertainty, a top executive said at the Reuters India Investment Summit.

"We see Europe as a very significant opportunity. Today, Europe is 18 percent of revenue. When I look at 4-5 years, I expect it to be at a significantly higher percentage of revenue," Chief Financial Officer Gordon Coburn said. (For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/) (For more on the Reuters India Investment Summit, see ) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, Siddharth Cavale and Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila)