* Has bought India-related assets from Europe banks
* Sees net interest margins up 20 bps in FY13
* Says is very selective about unsecured lending
By Swati Pandey and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 23 India's biggest private lender
ICICI Bank is open to buying loan portfolios of
European banks, its chief executive said, as banks in the region
look to deleverage and offload loans to shore up capital base.
"The opportunity to pick up some good assets at good
pricing clearly exists. So, that's what we are looking at all
the time and exercising it whenever we see the right
opportunity," Chanda Kochhar told the Reuters India Investment
Summit on Wednesday.
"We have picked up some which are India-related assets, but
I would say not very large number, because given the fact that
on the other hand the ability to raise funds currently has also
become more expensive," she said.
European banks are struggling to raise their capital
cushions to become more resilient against future shocks, which
they can do by increasing equity they hold or by shrinking their
asset base.
The European Banking Authority has said banks need more than
100 billion euros of new capital, but the International Monetary
Fund warned in September EU banks faced possible losses of 300
billion euros as a result of sovereign and interbank lending
risks.
Kochhar, who was ranked fifth in Fortune's 50 most powerful
women in business, ruled out the acquisition of any European
bank.
INDIA ON SOUND FOOTING
ICICI sees good credit momentum in India from car loans,
mortgages and working capital, Kochhar said.
However, credit demand for new corporate projects was slow,
she said, and warned of slowing overall loan growth in the
fiscal year 2014 if new projects do not start over the next six
to 12 months.
Indian companies have been delaying investment plans as
rising interest rates make projects expensive. Indian policy
interest rates are at their highest since the global financial
crisis in 2008.
Earlier this month, ratings agency Moody's Investor Service
downgraded its outlook for India's banking system to "negative"
from "stable," as it warned of slowing growth at home and
overseas hitting asset quality, capitalisation and
profitability.
Kochhar expects asset quality to remain mostly stable for
ICICI, although debt restructuring may increase.
"Some projects, some large corporate may need some
handholding but I don't see sudden NPA (non-performing assets)
shocks coming in the portfolio. I think broadly the credit
quality is quite satisfactory," she said.
India's No.2 lender last month beat street estimates with a
21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, led by higher income
and lower provisions for bad loans.
Bad loans accounted for 0.93 percent of ICICI's loan book,
down from 1.62 percent a year earlier, which the bank attributed
to loan recoveries in its once-battered retail portfolio.
The lender expects net interest margins -- a key gauge of
profitability -- to rise by 20 basis points in the financial
year starting April, she added.
RETAIL PUSH
ICICI is looking to push retail lending after lying low for
about two years, Kochhar said, as it has cleared its unsecured
loan portfolio.
The lender, which had aggressively sold unsecured credit
cards and personal loans in the heady days before the 2008
crisis, saw its non-performing loans rise more than 5 percent in
2010 as a large number of customers defaulted.
ICICI was also India's most prolific card issuer during the
boom but halved its cards portfolio to about 48 billion rupees
($1.08 billion) at end-March 2011 from 2008.
"From hereon you will actually see a net increase in retail
business taking place because we are done with the reduction
that we needed to do. Our unsecured lending will be very, very
selective compared to what it has been in the past," she said.
The bank has not cut off lending to any particular sector,
but is selective about real estate and power projects.
Shares of ICICI Bank, which the market values at nearly
$16.5 billion, closed down 2.5 percent at 726.7 rupees on
Wednesday.
They are down more than a third in 2011 compared with a
nearly 28 percent fall in the bank index. The
benchmark BSE index fell over 23 percent in the period.
