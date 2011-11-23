(Adds details, share price)
* Sees QoQ Q3 sales growth close to low end of 3.2-4.5 pct
* Backs full-year dollar revenue growth forecast
* Clients slowing decision making in last month and a half
* Says pricing stable, seeing no project cancellations
* Shares down nearly 4 pct
By Krishna N Das and Himank Sharma
BANGALORE Nov 23 Infosys Ltd expects
its third-quarter revenue growth closer to the lower end of its
forecast as customers delay decisions on large contracts, its
chief executive said.
The Bangalore-based company, a pioneer in India's $76
billion IT sector, has grown rapidly by employing thousands of
engineers in low-cost Indian centres but is seeing its pace of
growth slowing amid a sputtering U.S. economy and the European
debt crisis.
"Economic uncertainties are slowing down decisions," S.D.
Shibulal, also a co-founder of Infosys, said at the Reuters
India Investment Summit in Bangalore.
"We're clearly seeing it. The slowness has increased in the
last month or month and a half," he said.
Infosys had forecast quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of
3.2-4.5 percent for the October-December period.
"We're also seeing higher scrutiny of larger contracts ...
larger contracts are difficult to come by," Shibulal said,
adding that consumer and customer confidence was very low.
India's No. 2 software services exporter is facing severe
competition from rivals Tata Consultancy Services,
Cognizant Technology, IBM and Accenture
in clinching large deals.
Earlier this month, India's top software services exporter
TCS unveiled its second-largest order of $2.2 billion from
UK-based pension provider, Friends Life, a unit of insurer
Resolution.
MARGIN ASPIRATIONS
Infosys and TCS have long maintained operating margins in
the high twenties. But stiff competition from global players
such as IBM and Accenture has put margins under pressure.
"Our aspiration is to continue to have higher margins, and I
don't see any reason to compromise on that," Shibulal said,
adding that pricing was stable and he was not seeing project
cancellations.
Margins at Infosys, which was incorporated in 1981 as
Infosys Consultants Pvt Ltd, could gain from a steep decline in
the Indian rupee, which makes exports more competitive.
"One percent depreciation in rupee (leads to) a net inflow
of some 30 basis points in margins," Shibulal said.
The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on
Tuesday, as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy
dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a
swelling current account deficit and fears over the global
economy and euro zone.
"Margin wise, rupee is the saviour. If we look back at
2008-09, when the whole top-line slid, all these companies'
margins were good," Standard Chartered analyst Pankaj Kapoor
earlier told Reuters.
GROWTH PLANS
Shibulal reiterated that Infosys, which expects $7.0-$7.2
billion in revenue this fiscal year , would be willing
to spend up to 10 percent of that on acquisitions.
"If you look over the last many years, we have talked about
acquisition in consulting area, predominantly. Today, we have
expanded that to consider products and platforms," he said.
The company also backed its full-year dollar revenue growth
view of 17.1-19.1 percent.
Infosys' shares, which have lost about a fifth of their
value this year, fell as much as 4 percent on Wednesday. The
broader Mumbai market was down 3 percent.
(Reporting by Rajarshi Basu, Himank Sharma, Krishna N Das and
Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty,
Sriraj Kalluvila)