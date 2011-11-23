(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click here)

BANGALORE Nov 23 Infosys Ltd expects third-quarter revenue growth closer to the lower end of its forecast as customers delay decisions on large contracts, its CEO said at the Reuters India Investment Summit.

It had forecast quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 3.2-4.5 percent for the October-December period.

"(Economic uncertainties) are slowing down decisions. We're clearly seeing it. The slowness has increased in the last month or month and a half," S.D. Shibulal, a co-founder of India's No. 2 software services exporter, said in Bangalore.

The company backed its full-year dollar revenue growth view of 17.1-19.1 percent.

