MUMBAI Nov 21 India's No. 3 steelmaker JSW Steel is actively looking to acquire steel companies in India with capacity for value-added products, as it looks to boost margins and expand its offerings, a top group official said on Monday.

JSW Steel, in which Japan's JFE Holdings owns about 15 percent, is looking for acquisitions of galvanising and colour-coating steel mills of between 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes capacity, MVS Seshagiri Rao told the Reuters India Investment Summit.

"We are able to create capacity in basic steel making so if there are value-added capacities like galvanising, colour coating with a standalone company we are looking at it," Rao, who is also JSW Steel's joint managing director, told Reuters.

Late last year, JSW had bought a controlling stake in rival Ispat for $476 million, expanding its operations and taking its total steelmaking capacity up to 14.3 million tonnes.

