By Ketan Bondre and Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Nov 21 India's No. 3 steelmaker JSW
Steel is actively looking to acquire steel companies
in India with capacity for value-added products, as it looks to
boost margins and expand its offerings, the group's chief
financial officer said on Monday.
JSW Steel, in which Japan's JFE Holdings owns about
15 percent, is looking to buy galvanising and colour-coating
steel mills of between 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes capacity, MVS
Seshagiri Rao told the Reuters India Investment Summit.
"We are able to create capacity in basic steel making so if
there are value-added capacities like galvanising, colour
coating with a standalone company we are looking at it," Rao,
who is also JSW Steel's joint managing director, told Reuters.
"At the same time we have taken steps to increase our own
value-added capacity."
India's rising automobile sales and its growing status as a
small-car hub has also boosted demand for value-added steel.
Late last year, JSW had bought a controlling stake in rival
Ispat for $476 million, expanding its operations and taking its
total steelmaking capacity up to 14.3 million tonnes.
Steel demand in Asia's third-largest economy has been
growing at near-double-digits over the past few years, pushing
local firms to boost capacity and attracting global steelmakers
including ArcelorMittal and POSCO to set
up base in the country.
JFE, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, last year bought
14.9 percent of JSW Steel for $1 billion, and has said it would
look to further boost its stake in the company.
"Current agreement with JFE restricts their holding to 14.99
percent. They are interested in increasing holding, but we have
not taken any call yet," Rao said.
RAW MATERIAL WOES
JSW currently operates its main Vijaynagar plant in southern
Karnataka state at two-thirds capacity due to acute shortage of
iron ore after India's apex court put an interim ban on mining
in the state. The company last month cut its production and
sales forecast for the current fiscal year by 14 percent and 13
percent, respectively.
"We don't have a problem in selling our products. We are
suffering from lack of ores," Rao said, adding the revised
guidance could be met only if it continued to receive ore
through auctions.
Given the lower production, JSW will cut its planned
investments in capacity expansion to 40-50 billion rupees ($965
million) from the earlier planned 80 billion for this fiscal
year ending March, he said. It has planned capex of 50 billion
rupees for the next fiscal year.
The company, which hoped to start construction this year for
a new 4.5 million tonne steel plant in West Bengal, expects this
project to be delayed by a few months to the next fiscal year,
Rao said.
The company is also scouting for coal assets in Australia,
Africa, the United States and Canada, given its annual spending
of $3 billion to source coal.
Rao denied any interest in a bid for Australian coal miner
New Hope Corp, which last month put itself up for sale,
and said no specific deal was on the table at present.
POWER SLOWDOWN
JSW, which holds majority stake in JSW Energy is
planning to defer planned investments in the sector due to coal
shortages and rising fuel costs that have hurt power generation
in India in recent months.
The energy firm, which raised $583 million in a December
2009 IPO, had an initial target of setting up generation
capacity of 11,000 MW by 2015, but is now uncertain on when this
capacity will be achieved.
"We will do 11,000 MW but only caveat we have today is we
want control on coal," Rao said. "Future expansions in the power
sector, we would like to do only when we have coal tie-ups."
JSW Energy is currently operating power plants with 2,300 MW
capacity, which it will raise to 3,100 MW by end FY12.
The group also plans to consolidate its overseas mining
assets in Mozambique, Chile, South Africa and the United States,
and list them in London, as and when they turn profitable, he
said.
Shares in JSW Steel, valued by the market at $2.7 billion,
ended down 6.9 percent in a weak Mumbai market. The stock has
lost nearly half of its value in 2011 so far, compared to a 20
percent fall in the benchmark stock index.
($1 = 51.8 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)