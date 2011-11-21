* For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click

MUMBAI Nov 21 Larsen and Toubro, India's biggest engineering conglomerate, expects to garner more revenues from the Middle East, Far East and Africa as it looks to beat a domestic slowdown, the firm's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Larsen plans to increase its revenue share from overseas projects to 15-20 percent from 10-12 percent currently, R. Shankar Raman told the Reuters India Investment Summit in Mumbai.

"It's essentially an India de-risking strategy," he said.

Larsen, which builds ships, nuclear power plant machinery and parts for India's space programme, cut its order growth guidance for the current fiscal year by a third to 5 percent last month, blaming slowing investments and rising competition. (For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/) (Summit desk: +91 022 6636-9138) (Reporting by Henry Foy and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)