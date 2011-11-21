(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
* Overseas business to contribute 15-20 pct revenue-CFO
* Half of local projects this FY deferred-CFO
* Deferred projects likely to come back in FY13
* IPO in infra development arm likely in 3 years
By Henry Foy and Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Nov 21 Larsen and Toubro,
India's biggest engineering conglomerate, is targeting overseas
revenue growth as part of a strategy to beat a slowdown in
Asia's third-largest economy, the firm's chief financial officer
said on Monday.
Ships-to-software firm Larsen last month slashed its order
growth guidance for the financial year to March, as it warned of
project deferrals and sluggish investor appetite in India thanks
to high interest rates and a gloomy economic outlook.
"It's essentially an India de-risking strategy," R. Shankar
Raman told the Reuters India Investment Summit in Mumbai, saying
the company was targeting 15-20 percent of revenue to come from
overseas markets, compared with 10-12 percent last year.
"We will try to expand in the international market...Today
our international business is largely in the Middle East, but
hopefully in passing years the Far East will start giving more
orders."
India has pledged to spend $1 trillion on upgrading its
creaking power plants, railways and ports in the five years to
2017 to deal with a key bottleneck to continued growth. Private
cash has been pencilled in for half of that.
But investments have slowed in recent quarters, as
stubbornly high inflation, 13 interest rate hikes since early
2010 and rising commodity prices bite. Companies also point
fingers at a policy paralysis in New Delhi.
Larsen, with a market capitalization of $15 billion, has
aggressively targeted overseas projects in recent months and has
announced since August $1.1 billion in new foreign contracts,
mainly for hydrocarbon firms in the Gulf region.
The firm secured a $250 million contract to build a pipeline
for Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PPT Exploration and
Production Plc in August.
"The Far East, some areas of Africa and South America have
some interest for our products. We have just opened up a few
offices," Shankar Raman said.
PROJECT DEFERRALS
India is likely to grow at around 7.6 percent in the 12
months to March 2012 compared with 8.5 percent a year earlier,
according to a Reuters poll. Industrial output has slowed,
consumer confidence is waning and investments are being put on
hold.
"The (domestic) opportunity spectrum around this time last
year was coming around to $100 billion," said Shankar Raman. "We
find that half of that $100 billion has got deferred."
Larsen, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from
the domestic market, cut its order growth guidance for the
current fiscal year by a third to 5 percent last month, blaming
slowing investments and rising competition.
"We've not seen any cancellations in our order book. There
are deferments. People are sitting and waiting and watching,"
said Shankar Raman, adding that he expected deferred projects to
come back on-line during the 12 months to March 2013.
Larsen shares erased early gains of 0.7 percent and fell 1.7
percent on Monday after the comments. At 12:40 p.m. (0710 GMT)
the shares were down 0.5 percent at 1,237.95 rupees in a subdued
Mumbai market down 1.4 percent.
The 73-year-old firm, which bears the name of its two Danish
founders, is looking at an initial public offering (IPO) in its
Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (IDPL) unit, after a
successful listing of its finance arm in August.
"IDPL is another entity where we need to find a permanent
solution for capital growth plans," said Shankar Raman.
"In the ultimate analysis, I would visualise this company to
be another listed entity in the group, seeking capital from the
market for its own growth plans," he said, adding any potential
listing was likely to happen within three years.
Larsen will not reduce its prices in a quest to secure
market share, Shankar Raman said, and would instead focus on
reducing costs and increasing productivity across the firm as it
works through an order book worth around $28 billion.
The company is not desperate "because we think we have the
balance sheet to withstand tough times," he said. "I am not
worried about the next eight to 10 quarters. I don't have large
debt to service so ultimately what is the pressure on me? I have
the window of time."
The firm still expects to see order book growth of 12-15
percent over the next five years, Shankar Raman added.
Larsen has said it expects revenue to grow 25 percent in the
year to March 2012, from 439 billion rupees ($8.5 billion) a
year previously.
Shares in the firm have fallen almost 40 percent this year,
double that of the drop in the benchmark index, wiping
more than $8 billion off the firm's market value.
($1 = 51.7 Indian rupees)
