MUMBAI Nov 21 India's Piramal Group plans to
lend 7.5 billion to 10 billion rupees ($145 million to $193
million) to real estate projects in this fiscal year to March
through its newly set up non-banking financial company, its
chairman said on Monday.
The diversified group is also looking to raise its research
and development spend by Piramal Healthcare to 2
billion rupees in the next financial year from 1.5 billion
rupees this year, Ajay Piramal told the Reuters India Investment
Summit.
Piramal, who made global news last year for selling his
India drugs business to U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories
for $3.72 billion, said the group also planned to acquire
overseas biotechnology firms to boost research capability.
