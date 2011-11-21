(For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
* Loans to real estate seen at up to $193 mln in FY12
* Pharma business R&D spend seen up at 2 bln rupees in FY13
* Piramal looking at buying overseas small biotech companies
* Sees OTC business making losses for the next few years
By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 21 Diversified Indian conglomerate
Piramal Group plans to lend up to $193 million to real estate
projects in the current fiscal year to March as it focuses on
building its newly launched financial arm, its chairman said.
The group also aims to set up a team by the end of March to
look for opportunities to fund large projects such as power and
road construction, sectors in which the government is hoping to
rope in private-sector participation in a big way.
"We have started our investment first in the real estate
sector," Ajay Piramal told the Reuters India Investment Summit
on Monday. "Today, there are unique opportunities available in
real estate."
He said the financial arm, which was launched this year,
aims to lend between 7.5 billion rupees ($145 million) and 10
billion rupees by next March.
Ranked 39th with a net worth of $1.4 billion in
the India rich-list by Forbes, the 56-year-old heads Piramal
Healthcare, Piramal Glass, drug discovery
unit Piramal Life Sciences and property developer
Piramal Realty.
He made global news last year for selling his India drugs
business to U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories for $3.72
billion. Later, the group sold its diagnostic services unit to
India's Super Religare Labs for about $132.6 million.
Post the two major divestments, market speculations have
swirled about the group's investments outside the pharmaceutical
sector.
Besides the financial business, Piramal said there were
other investment opportunities the group would consider to tap
in the near future but declined to elaborate.
"If you have cash in hand there are lots of
opportunities that are available," he said. "We are presented
with more opportunities these days and there is much more
reasonableness in the valuations."
In August, the group through its Piramal Healthcare unit
agreed to buy 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India
mobile operations for $640 million.
PHARMA BUSINESS
Piramal Healthcare, which specialises in contract
manufacturing and over-the-counter drugs, is looking to raise
its research and development spend to 2 billion rupees in the
next financial year from 1.5 billion rupees this year, he said.
The group also plans to buy small overseas biotechnology
firms to boost drug discovery and research capability, Piramal
said.
The over-the-counter segment, which makes emergency
contraceptive tablet i-Pill and skincare lotion Lacto Calamine,
will continue to make losses in the next few years, weighed by
investments the company is making on brand-building, he said.
In May, Piramal Life Sciences, the group's
research firm, decided to hive off its drug discovery business
to Piramal Healthcare, and the group chairman
said on Monday the process would be completed in this quarter.
($1 = 51.7 rupees)
