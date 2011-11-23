For other news from the Reuters India Investment Summit, click
* Coal, land hassles deterring investment into sector
* Utilities making losses on state-imposed low tariffs
* India peak power shortage at 13 pct
By Prashant Mehra and Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Nov 23 Investments into India's power
sector are slowing despite a chronic electricity shortage that
threatens GDP growth, executives told the Reuters India
Investment Summit, due to coal shortages, land hassles and an
inability by distribution companies to raise tariffs.
Asia's third-largest economy, where blackouts are common,
faces a peak power shortage of 13 percent as rising demand from
industry, homes and shopping malls outstrips capacity growth.
The energy-hungry nation needs to add over 75,000 megawatts
in the five years to March 2017 to support its target of 9
percent GDP growth, according to a government report. That will
cost roughly 11 trillion rupees ($210 billion), with half the
investment to come from the private sector. But investor
appetite is weak.
"We are very worried about the power sector, for the simple
reason that it is the catalyst for growth," R Shankar Raman,
chief financial officer at engineering conglomerate Larsen &
Toubro, said at the Summit.
"Unless we fix that, much of the other investments are not
going to happen easily," he said. Larsen & Toubro last month
slashed its overall order growth guidance for the current fiscal
year by two-thirds to 5 percent, blaming slowing investments.
Firms struggle to get permission for land purchases and coal
supplies from state and central authorities, while state-run
distributors have ramped up debts due to their inability to
raise low tariffs -- part of populist measures to provide cheap
power to the poor.
India's peak power deficit in October stood at 13.1 percent,
according to data from the Central Electricity Authority, up
from 9.4 percent a year previously.
"The situation in the power sector has definitely worsened.
At this point, fresh investments on a large scale are not
happening," said Salil Garg, director at Fitch Ratings India.
"In the short term, there are several issues hindering
investments, and it is also clear that financial health of state
utilities, which are the main buyers, will not improve soon."
Planned projects have been put on hold and plants already
under construction are also facing delays, Garg said.
A slew of corruption scandals has put the government on the
back foot and slowed reforms. That has hurt business sentiment,
already suffering due to high interest rates, soaring inflation
and global economic woes that have muted demand.
India is likely to grow at around 7.6 percent in the
financial year to March 2012 compared with 8.5 percent a year
earlier, according to a Reuters poll.
"If there is a power shortage of 15 percent, it obviously
represents lost economic activity for industry," said Kameswara
Rao, executive director for government and infrastructure at
PriceWaterhouseCoopers India.
"Certainly there is a serious implication in terms of GDP
impact," he said.
RISING COSTS, LOW TARIFFS
Coal accounts for 55 percent of India's power generation
capacity of 182,344 MW. While India holds 10 percent of the
world's coal reserves, power firms often struggle to access
local supplies due to environmental and land acquisition delays,
forcing expensive imports.
Most new power projects -- dependent on imported coal --
have seen their costs jump in the past year due to the rise in
global coal prices and a weakening of the rupee.
"If power companies have to sell power at lower rates when
the cost of generation is going up substantially, it becomes
difficult," M.V.S. Seshagiri Rao, chief financial officer of the
steel and power-focused JSW Group, told the Summit.
"In the current scenario, power firms are at a disadvantage
because of mismatch between cost and tariffs. That requires
correction," he said, adding the group would only make further
investments in the sector if it was assured of coal supplies.
Shares in India's biggest power firms have been battered
this year, with the sector index shedding 37 percent
since January, against a 22 percent fall in the benchmark index.
State-run power gear provider Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
has seen its shares lose 44 percent of their value.
Ratings agency CRISIL last month warned of stress in the
power sector due to rising losses and high debt among state-run
distribution firms. CRISIL estimated power distribution
companies would need to raise tariffs by 47 percent just to
break even in 2011/12.
"Unless we improve the health of the state electricity
boards, the entire economic progress could come to a halt,"
Akhil Gupta, chairman of the Indian unit of U.S. private equity
firm Blackstone Group, which has almost $1 billion of
investments in Indian power-related firms, told the Summit.
"Some states have not raised prices for 25 years. Imagine
anything else in the world that has not changed in price for 25
years," he said.
